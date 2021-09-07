Sit-at-home: Imo seals eight banks over lack of ‘building approval’ 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Imo State government through the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) has, in a surprise move, sealed no fewer than eight commercial banks operating within the Owerri municipality.

From reports, not every branch of every bank was sealed. Banks located along Bank Road and Wetheral Road were the worst hit.

The sealing was executed Monday night while most of the affected banks only got to know on Tuesday morning, when their workers were shut out by the bold seals of the agency.

Our correspondent was also informed that the reason for sealing the banks as posted by the OCDA, was the purported lack of building approval.

Most of these affected banks have operated in their buildings for upwards of 20 years.

Some officials of a few of the banks who spoke to our correspondent confirmed that the agency further warned that unsealing the banks without approval will attract a fine of N500,000.

However, not a few persons have linked the sealing of the banks to Monday’s sit-at-home exercise which the banks usually observe for fear of attack.

Commenting, Chairman of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Chief Festus Agba,

described the action as irresponsible and insensitive to the plight of the people in Imo State.

