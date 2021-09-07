Metro & Crime

Sit-at-home: Imo seals eight banks over lack of ‘building approval’ 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri
The Imo State government through the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) has, in a surprise move, sealed no fewer than eight commercial banks operating within the Owerri municipality.

From reports, not every branch of every bank was sealed. Banks located along Bank Road and Wetheral Road were the worst hit.

The sealing was executed Monday night while most of the affected banks only got to know on Tuesday morning, when their workers were shut out by the bold seals of the agency.

Our correspondent was also informed that the reason for sealing the banks as posted by the OCDA, was the purported lack of building approval.

Most of these affected banks have operated in their buildings for upwards of 20 years.

Some officials of a few of the banks who spoke to our correspondent confirmed that the agency further warned that unsealing the banks without approval will attract a fine of N500,000.

However, not a few persons have linked the sealing of the banks to Monday’s sit-at-home exercise which the banks usually observe for fear of attack.

Commenting, Chairman of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Chief Festus Agba,
described the action as irresponsible and insensitive to the plight of the people in Imo State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Dodo of Wawa, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu, was Saturday night kidnapped by unknown gunmen. It was learnt that the traditional ruler was abducted from his palace in Wawa, a suburb of New Bussa, the headquarters of Borgu Local Government Area. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size […]
Metro & Crime

Igbos must utilize spread in Nigeria’s 774 LGAs in 2023 -Ohanaze

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (faction), Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has called on all Igbos across the 36 states to be ready to show their political strength in all the places they reside come 2023.   Isiguzoro urged Igbos residing in the 36 States of the country, to realize that the upcoming voter’s registration exercise is important. […]
Metro & Crime

Reps member dies in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday following the sudden death of the lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Adedayo Omolafe.   According to sources, the House of Representatives member popularly called Expensive died around 2 am on Monday. One of his close allies, who craved anonymity, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica