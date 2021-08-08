Sit-at-home order: Ignore IPOB’s directive, say Ohanaeze, Police

Ahead of tomorrow’s sit-athome order of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) in the South-East, Abia and Ebonyi state governments, the Police and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have warned against breakdown of law in the region.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide specifically urged all Igbos to ignore the order because it will compound their hardship and bring about economic calamity to the people who are dependent on daily income, while Ebonyi State government said that such would be counterproductive.

Ohanaeze in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph by its Secretary- General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro warned that “There’s hunger and hardship in South-Eastern Nigeria, from sad experiences of past sit-at-homes, there were economic losses, destruction of property, and hikes in prices of food and essential materials across Southeastern Nigeria, and Igbos painstakingly endured untold hardship and this must not continue.

“Igbos should circumvent the hardships associated with sit-at-home and ignore it and go to their normal businesses on Monday.

IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic planning with Southern Nigerian governors and legislators to press for the Nnamdi Kanu without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow affliction and despair,” the statement reads.

Similarly, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, urged law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses as there was no reason to panic, but asked them to ignore IPOB’s plans to use the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to force compliance with the order.

“We’re aware that the majority of the citizens depend on the daily income for their survival. The sit-at-home will negatively impact the economy of the state and individual pocket. These intended actions against those that are not willing to sit-at-home constitute acts likely to cause a breach of the peace and also infringe on their fundamental human rights.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commissioner of Police in conjunction with other security agencies, hereby re-assure Abians and those within the state that their security and fundamental human rights are their top priority.”

Agbede advised parents and guardians in the state to warn their children against participating in any act (including social media) capable of stirring action likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Abia State Government on its part said that it would not compel anyone wishing to sit at home tomor-row Monday 9, for any reason whatsoever not to do so in conformity with their constitutional rights, but warned against compelling others to do so against their wish.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, the government said that “compelling our children to stay away from school can only serve the interests of the yet to be properly identified persons who may not want to see us make progress as a people.”

Stating that citizens have freedom of movement under the extant Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the government strongly advised that nobody should also compel or force any sit-at-home order from any non-state actor as doing so does not serve any known interests of the people of the state.

Recall that IPOB last week declared that every Monday will henceforth be “a ghost Monday” in which everywhere will remain on lockdown, stressing that the declaration takes effect from Monday, August 9, 2021. IPOB said that the South East and other neighbouring areas where it sees as Biafra-land will be on lockdown every Monday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm until its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released by the federal government.

The government urged all law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation as adequate security has been provided to ensure their safety.

“Parents and guardians are also called upon to ensure that they monitor the activities of their children and wards to ensure that they do not engage in unlawful activities that will put them in harm’s way.”

Okiyi-Kalu added that the state government is monitoring Kanu’s trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja with the view of ensuring that his fundamental human rights, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic, are respected.

The Commissioner said that the government remains in touch with Kanu’s family members, other relevant persons and institutions, and receive regular updates through them on the situation.

Ebonyi State Government has said that all schools, markets, commercial banks and offices in the state will open on Monday because it was inconsequential to draw the state backward as it was doing everything possible to develop across all sectors.

According to a statement signed by Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Media, Francis Nwaze “Ebonyi State Government is presently doing everything possible to develop the state across all sectors – education, security, health, agriculture, human capital development, infrastructure, and so on, it is inconsequential to draw the state backward through temporary deactivation of her economic activities in the guise of a sit at home order.

“To this end, the Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, wishes to inform the general public that Monday, August 9, 2021, is a work day, just like every other working day in the state. Markets, banks, schools, etc. will operate normally,” the statement said.

