Sit-at-home update: Aba residents snub govt, stay at home

…another protest planned for tomorrow to mark 2017 assault on Kanu’s country home

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Despite the assurance by the Abia State government that residents and people of the state should go about their normal businesses without fear, many residents stayed at home for fear of attacks.

Meanwhile, students who are supposed to write the compulsory English Language examination for WASSCE were seen heading to their various schools as early as7:30 am on Monday while traders and people of various businesses sat at home.

New Telegraph learnt that the situation will repeat itself on Tuesday as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) officially announced that September 14 will be another sit at home day to commemorate the day security forces stormed the Afara Ukwu, Umuahia country home of the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu in 2017.

Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, who had previously said that the Monday sit at home has nothing to do with them, noted that the one of Tuesday, September 14 is sacrosanct.

He said that the sit-at-home order issued by the IPOB leadership to be observed tomorrow is a peaceful protest for the remembrance of the victims of the invasion of its leader’s compound four years ago.

“We advise all Biafrans both men and women to stay indoors tomorrow as a mark of honour to these fallen heroes and heroines. We must not fail to remember the supreme sacrifices of these great freedom seekers. Nothing done to honour them should be considered too much for they have watered the tree of Biafra freedom with their blood.

“Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has also made a lot of sacrifice for the restoration of Biafra. So, all of us must be prepared to play our roles to accomplish this great task. Biafra independence is a mandate that we must live to accomplish,” he said.

