Nnamdi Kanu )
Metro & Crime

Sit-at-home update: Aba residents snub govt, stay at home

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…another protest planned for tomorrow to mark 2017 assault on Kanu’s country home

 

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

 

Despite the assurance by the Abia State government that residents and people of the state should go about their normal businesses without fear, many residents stayed at home for fear of attacks.

Meanwhile, students who are supposed to write the compulsory English Language examination for WASSCE were seen heading to their various schools as early as7:30 am on Monday while traders and people of various businesses sat at home.

New Telegraph learnt that the situation will repeat itself on Tuesday as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) officially announced that September 14 will be another sit at home day to commemorate the day security forces stormed the Afara Ukwu, Umuahia country home of the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu in 2017.

Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, who had previously said that the Monday sit at home has nothing to do with them, noted that the one of Tuesday, September 14 is sacrosanct.

He said that the sit-at-home order issued by the IPOB leadership to be observed tomorrow is a peaceful protest for the remembrance of the victims of the invasion of its leader’s compound four years ago.

“We advise all Biafrans both men and women to stay indoors tomorrow as a mark of honour to these fallen heroes and heroines. We must not fail to remember the supreme sacrifices of these great freedom seekers. Nothing done to honour them should be considered too much for they have watered the tree of Biafra freedom with their blood.

“Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has also made a lot of sacrifice for the restoration of Biafra. So, all of us must be prepared to play our roles to accomplish this great task. Biafra independence is a mandate that we must live to accomplish,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDDC: Group calls for support for Okon-Akwa’s Interim Administration

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa A group known as Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) has appealed to the youths and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to sheath their swords and rally round Effiong Okon-Akwa, the newly appointed Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Clifford Wilson, President of the group in […]
Metro & Crime

Four cops, five others die in Ondo, Edo, Ekiti crashes

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Cajetan MMUTA and Adewumi Ademiju

Nine people, among them two policemen, yesterday lost their lives in auto crashes in Ondo and Edo states. The four policemen died in the Ondo accident, four people lost their lives in Edo State while one person was killed in the crash which occurred in Ekiti State. Apart from the four policemen, who were attached […]
Metro & Crime

Again, absence of defence counsel stalls trial of alleged kidnap kingpin Evans’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The absence of defence counsel on Friday stalled the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin,  Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike,  alias Evans and five co-defendants in an Ikeja High Court. Friday’s proceedings which was slated for the adoption of arguments in  the defendant’s no-case submission, was stalled due to the absence of the defence counsel for Uche […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica