Sit tight syndrome, bane of Nigeria’s football’ – Adamawa FC boss

Adamawa United Chairman Emmanuel Zira, has identified the inability of football administrators to relinquish positions easily as the major problem of the country’s football administration. Zira who spoke as a Guest of the FCT Football Update Personality Interview Segment was of the opinion that if a considerate time in leadership positions are provided in the administration of football in the country, the incessant crisis in the game will be reduced.

“I have always been in the forefront of fairness, equity and use of common sense in occupying leadership role in our football, at whatever level and this sit or hold tight attitude to leadership is always the reason why fights in our football system has become a recurring decimal.”

Zira, suggested the way forward saying “We should always give up power peacefully, voluntarily and in a civilized manner to save our football. Our football is bigger than any individual. This is the prism from which I viewed my actions. Also hoping that a lot of our administrators can do same for our football system to always be the winner.”

