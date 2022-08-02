SITA unveils e-VISA, ETA to transform borders

SITA has announced the launch of SITA eVisa and SITA Electronic Travel Authorisation to meet the rapidly growing demand from governments for digital visa systems to stimulate national economies after COVID-19, strengthen security and improve the travel experience.

Governments globally are shifting to modern travel authorisation solutions, like electronic visas and Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs).

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), traditional visas – applications made via a consulate or embassy – decreased from 77 per cent in 2008 to 53 per cent in 2018.

There is a growing demand for digital travel solutions. The advantages of digital authorisation solutions include improved security, reduced administrative burden, easier travel, and increased visitor flows, promoting spending that benefits local economies and creates employment.

For example, one government’s introduction of an eVisa scheme covering 40 plus countries in 2014-2015 led to a 21 per cent increase in international visitor arrivals, and the creation of 800,000 jobs accounted for around 20 per cent of the growth seen in the country’s travel and tourism over the period.

