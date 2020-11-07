SITEI conference to feature awards for community, human rights heroes

The 9th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) conference, holding virtually on Tuesday, 17 and Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 will feature the Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, organisers have said.

Organised by leading sustainability advocacy and consulting firm, CSR-in-Action, the CAHR Awards celebrates outstanding individuals and organisations that have performed excellently in fostering community inclusion and the protection of human rights. Previous winners include Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, Agip Oil Company Ltd, Aliko Dangote and Segun Awosanya, known as Segalink.

According to a press release, this year, judges of the award include popular rapper and community activist, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens known as Ruggedman; community organiser and women rights activist, Emem Okon; radio personality and musicologist of Classic FM, Sola Mogaji, renowned communications expert, Tokunbo George-Taylor; Chairman/Council member, Mining solid minerals group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Otunba Engr. Babatunde Alatise; and Community Development Specialist, Dr. Mina Ogbanga.

“As calls continue to grow for more responsible citizenship and sustainable ways of doing business, certain people and organisations have made significant efforts to engender and sustain viable paths of engagement with their communities in search of peace and inclusivity. In addition, certain people and organisations have strived for the defence and protection of human rights around them. It is the efforts of these people that we honour at the CAHR Awards,” Bekeme Masade, CEO of CSR-in-Action said.

There are seven different award categories, each dedicated to a historically prominent personality. Categories include the Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award, MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award, Aminu Kano Leadership Award, Josephine Nkemdilim Equal Rights Award, and Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award.

Voting opened on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 and closed on Wednesday, 04 November 2020, with almost 10,000 votes, and the independent jurors are on a race towards determining the winners to be announced on the 18th of November 2020.

The 9th SITEI Conference, themed: “ Inclusive Communities, Inspired Women”, will focus on reversing the norms that have culturally and systematically hampered women’s progress and youth exclusion in extractive industries’ dialogue and benefits.

“For almost a decade, SITEI has been a veritable platform for charting sustainable paths to more fairness and inclusivity in Nigeria’s volatile and complex extractive industries sector,” Meka Olowola, Chairman, Planning Committee of the SITEI Conference said.

“While companies in the extractive sector have over the years contributed to the development of their host communities, issues such as gender-based violence and exclusion of women from decision-making, remain constant sources of conflict between these companies and their host communities. This year, the SITEI Conference will address issues hampering the development of women and girls in these communities and those preventing their voices from being heard,” Olowola added.

For the first time, the conference, which is organised by CSR-in-Action, in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ford Foundation, Global Rights, Zenera Consulting and other partners, will be held virtually, with several speakers joining in from different countries around the world

Like this: Like Loading...