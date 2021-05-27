News

Situation in Libya critical for Nigeria, others –Buhari

…elections to hold in Libya soon,says PCL Chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the stability or instability in Libya has implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area and Nigeria. The President said this yesterday while hosting the Chairman, Presidential Council of Libya (PCL), Mohammed Younis Menfi in the Presidential Villa. According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said “Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us.”

He stressed that security of Nigeria was number one priority to him, noting that “unless a country or institution is secured, there’s no way you can efficiently manage it.” The President said he was happy that the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Chad and the implications for security in neighbouring countries. Menfi said Libya was fast evolving, “and we now have one government, active on the ground. We are expelling the mercenaries, and unifying the instructions.”

He said democratic elections would be held in due course, adding that the historical relationship between his country and Nigeria in the areas of oil and agriculture meant that one country could not ignore the other. “We aspire for joint cooperation, and reactivation of previous agreements,” Chairman Menfi said.

