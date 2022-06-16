Sports

Six African champions storm Benin for national trials

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Six African Games and African Athletics Championship champions are among the athletes expected in Benin next week to battle for tickets to next month’s World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Athletic Federation of Nigeria head of media, Oludare Esan, revealed that the reigning African champions will be led by Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, the African Games and African Championship gold medalist and competitions record holder. “Raymond Ekevwo who won the 100m gold at the African Games in 2019 in Rabat is also confirmed and will be battling not just for the ticket but also his first national title in the blue ribband event,” Esan said.

Continuing, Esan says Olympics, World and Commonwealth Games medallist and reigning African Games long jump queen, Ese Brume, will also be in Benin as she bids for her fifth national title in the event and secure the ticket to Oregon where she will be hoping to become the first Nigerian woman to win two World Championship individual medals in two editions. He added: “Tobi Amusan who won the 100m hurdles title last week in Mauritius will also be around to defend the sprint hurdles title she won at the Yaba College of Technology, Yaba last year. “Others are Oyesade Olatoye, the African Games shot put champion who won a historic hammer gold for Nigeria at the 22nd African championship last week in Mauritius.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020: England thrash Ukraine to set up first S’final for 25 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

../ as Denmark beat Czechs to reach last four   England are one win away from a first major tournament final since 1966 after thrashing Ukraine in Rome to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Goals at the start of each half by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire helped set up a last-four meeting with Denmark […]
Sports

World Cup 2022: Algeria avenge Nations Cup failure in Cameroon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Algeria inflicted a rare home defeat on Cameroon as the 2019 African champions took a crucial 1-0 lead from the first leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off. Playing in Douala, where Cameroon have been unbeaten since losing a Nations Cup qualifier in 2000, veteran Islam Slimani’s winner handed Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi the perfect […]
Sports

Remix Sports Management to hold football camp in Turkey

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Football business firm with operational base in Nigeria and Turkey, Remix Sports Management, will in mid-February hold its international football camping programme in Turkey.   Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Remix Sport Management, Aderemi Robert Yussuph, during a recorded phone interview mentioned that arrangements are in top gear to have a successful camp. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica