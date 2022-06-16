Six African champions storm Benin for national trials

Six African Games and African Athletics Championship champions are among the athletes expected in Benin next week to battle for tickets to next month’s World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Athletic Federation of Nigeria head of media, Oludare Esan, revealed that the reigning African champions will be led by Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, the African Games and African Championship gold medalist and competitions record holder. “Raymond Ekevwo who won the 100m gold at the African Games in 2019 in Rabat is also confirmed and will be battling not just for the ticket but also his first national title in the blue ribband event,” Esan said.

Continuing, Esan says Olympics, World and Commonwealth Games medallist and reigning African Games long jump queen, Ese Brume, will also be in Benin as she bids for her fifth national title in the event and secure the ticket to Oregon where she will be hoping to become the first Nigerian woman to win two World Championship individual medals in two editions. He added: “Tobi Amusan who won the 100m hurdles title last week in Mauritius will also be around to defend the sprint hurdles title she won at the Yaba College of Technology, Yaba last year. “Others are Oyesade Olatoye, the African Games shot put champion who won a historic hammer gold for Nigeria at the 22nd African championship last week in Mauritius.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...