Six Anambra APGA lawmakers dump party for APC

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has lost six more House of Assembly members who defected to the defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The six lawmakers were received by the Chairman APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni who also presented them with the APC flag at the end of a strategic meeting held behind closed doors in Owerri.

The six state lawmakers include Nonso Okafor, representing Nnewi North, Timothy Ifedioramma, representing Njikoka 1, Cater D. N Umeoduagu, representing Aguata 1, Lawrence Ezeudu, representing Dumekofia, Arthur Chiekwu, representing Idemmih North and Edward Ibuzo, representing Onisha North 2.

Earlier while receiving the new APC members, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Governor Mai Mala Buni restated the party’s determination to win the Anambra governorship election hence the zeal in engaging critical stakeholders in Anambra state.

Governor Buni said: “Mere looking at what is happening, especially now that so prominent and serving state lawmaker have started joining, the grassroot is moving and Anambra people are moving to the APC.”

Also speaking, Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma, said the South-east people have woken up and the region is committed to the national politics and be part and parcel of Nigeria.

He also expressed confidence that his party will win Anambra state governorship election.

The decampees described the All Progressives Congress as a preferred political party in Nigeria and promised to mobilise support towards victory in the November 6 governorship polls.

The brief ceremony held at Imo State Governors’s Lodge was attended by top members of the party including, Governors of Lagos, Osun, Kogi and Imo states.

Like this: Like Loading...