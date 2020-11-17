Six arraigned for pregnant woman’s murder in Ogun

Police have arrested and arraigned six members of an extended family for allegedly being responsible for the death of a 23-year-old pregnant lady, Babatunde Kehinde, at Ilogbo area of Ogun State. The suspects are Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and Segun Oshoboja.

They were yesterday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Mr. Sam Obaleye.

The police arrested the accused following the killing of the pregnant woman during an attack on Ayedade community in the Ilogbo area on November 6, 2020. The defendants were arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The charge, which was presented and read by the police prosecutor, Adeyemi Olukoya, reads: “That you, Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and Segun Oshoboja, and others, now at large, on November 6, 2020, about 2pm at Ayedade Ilogbo Ota Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: armed robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6b and punishable under Section 1(2)a of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R.11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004, as applicable in Ogun State.

“That you, Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and Segun Oshoboja, and others, now still at large, on the same date, time and date, in the aforesaid Magisterial District, while armed with guns and machetes did rob one Olamide Ikusika of his Tecno phone, valued at N4,000 and one motorcycle without registration number, valued yet to be estimated and thereby committed an offence, punishable under Section 1(2) a of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act, Cap R11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004, as applicable to Ogun State.”

The police also said the accused and others, still at large, while armed with guns, did rob Adeleke Bamgbade of his Itel S12 phone, valued at N13,500 and one motorcycle without registration number, valued yet to be estimated.

The police also told the court that the accused and others, still at large, on the same date and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The prosecutor added that the accused and others, now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Babatunde Kehinde, a three months pregnant woman, by shooting her, which resulted to her death and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Ogun State, 2006.

The police said the accused and others also attempted to kill Olamide Ikusika and Adeleke Bamigbade during an attack on the Ilogbo community.

The magistrate, Obaleye, remanded the suspects at the Ibara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta and adjourned the case till December 17, 2020

