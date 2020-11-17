Metro & Crime

Six arraigned for pregnant woman’s murder in Ogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have arrested and arraigned six members of an extended family for allegedly being responsible for the death of a 23-year-old pregnant lady, Babatunde Kehinde, at Ilogbo area of Ogun State. The suspects are Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and Segun Oshoboja.

 

They were yesterday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Mr. Sam Obaleye.

 

The police arrested the accused following the killing of the pregnant woman during an attack on Ayedade community in the Ilogbo area on November 6, 2020. The defendants were arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

 

The charge, which was presented and read by the police prosecutor, Adeyemi Olukoya, reads: “That you, Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and    Segun Oshoboja, and others, now at large, on November 6, 2020, about 2pm at Ayedade Ilogbo Ota Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: armed robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6b and punishable under Section 1(2)a of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R.11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004, as applicable in Ogun State.

 

“That you, Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and Segun Oshoboja, and others, now still at large, on the same date, time and date, in the aforesaid Magisterial District, while armed with guns and machetes did rob one Olamide Ikusika of his Tecno phone, valued at N4,000 and one motorcycle without registration number, valued yet to be estimated and thereby committed an offence, punishable under Section 1(2) a of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act, Cap R11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004, as applicable to Ogun State.”

 

The police also said the accused and others, still at large, while armed with guns, did rob Adeleke Bamgbade of his Itel S12 phone, valued at N13,500 and one motorcycle without registration number, valued yet to be estimated.

 

The police also told the court that the accused and others, still at large, on the same date and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

 

The prosecutor added that the accused and others, now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Babatunde Kehinde, a three months pregnant woman, by shooting her, which resulted to her death and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Ogun State, 2006.

 

The police said the accused and others also attempted to kill Olamide Ikusika and Adeleke Bamigbade during an attack on the Ilogbo community.

 

The magistrate, Obaleye, remanded the suspects at the Ibara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta and adjourned the case till December 17, 2020

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Inspector, Corporal during night attack on Edo police station

Posted on Author Reporter

*Hoodlums deploy dynamite, cart away guns, ammunition Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Dare devil armed men on Monday night struck at a Divisional Police Station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State and killed two officers in the process. The heavily armed hoodlums during the attack also carted away arms and ammunition during the assault in […]
Metro & Crime

Four FRSC officers rescued, six still with abductors — Official

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that four of its personnel who were abducted by bandits on Monday had been rescued with the help of other security agencies. The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: Gunmen kill two policemen in businessman’s kidnap attempt

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Kidnappers have shot dead two policemen attached to the Managing Director of a popular eatery, GT Plaza, in Benin, Edo State. The heavily armed men had on Wednesday night trailed the convoy of the GT Plaza boss, Elder Pius Omofuma, with the intent of kidnapping him. The suspects were said to have attempted to force […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: