Six arrested for alleged murder of 2 policemen, Orhuwhorun prince

Six men have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command over the alleged murder of Prince Eric Takerere of Orhuwhorun and two mobile policemen. According to a statement signed by DSP Bright Edafe, Ag Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command and made available to New Telegraph in Warri, the suspects arrested include Onoriode Shefo, Omagbeosa Sholla, Godwin Obukoemu, Ejime Mugagbam, Ejiroghene Nushe and Egho Monday. DSP Edafe said, “The suspects were apprehended recently by police operatives of the Delta State Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad at their various hideouts in Udu, Warri and Aladja.” The Delta State Police Command image maker added: “The suspects murdered the Prince of Orhuwhorun, Prince Takerere and two mobile police men.

They are also suspected to have attempted to murder Prince Franklyn Takerere.” DSP Edafe spoke further, “Police Operatives from the Delta State Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) carried out an investigation on Godspower Agbarhay owe and Tony Edwin who were earlier arrested in connection with the crime.”

He disclosed that the two suspects led the police operatives to their hideouts in Udu, Warri and Aladja area where the six additional suspects were arrested. Edafe said: “The suspects all confessed to be involved in the murder of Prince Takerere and his two mobile police men.” He further disclosed that, “They also led the operatives to their armoury where two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally-made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunitions and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.”

