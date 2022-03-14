Metro & Crime

Six convicted for cybercrimes in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Six persons have been convicted by the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin for offences bordering on cybercrime, impersonation and other internet related fraud.

The convicts are Adeshina Wasiu; Hammed Akorede Hammed; Komolafe Shina David; Fatimehin Kayode; Adetoye Damilare Timilehin and Adebayo Ridwan Abiola.

They were prosecuted on separate charges by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Muhammed Sani and they pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Following their guilty pleas, Innocent Mbachie, Aliyu Adebayo and Rasheedat Alao who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the EFCC tendered from the bar IPhones, laptop, extra-judicial statements of the defendants and several incriminating documents printed out of their devices and were admitted in evidence after defence counsel raised no objection to the admissibility of the exhibits, prompting the prosecuting counsel to urge the court to convict them as charged.

In his judgment, Justice Sani said the prosecution had successfully established the cases against the defendants and pronounced each of them guilty of their respective charges.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NSCDC rises against fake private guard firms

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Vice Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Southern States chapter, Archbishop George Amu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for telling America Nigeria’s stand on the controversial same-sex marriage.   In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Amu, who had earlier advised the Federal Government and the National Assembly against same-sex marriage, said Buhari had […]
Metro & Crime

Six die, seven injured in multiple road crash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Six persons on Wednesday night lost their lives in a multiple road accident that occured in Ondo State. The fatal auto crash occurred in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state along the busy Ilesa-Akure highway. Apart from the six people, who died in the auto crash, seven others were said have […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos rescues 16-year-old COVID-19 positive mother

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Muritala Ayinla Lagos State government has rescued a 16-yearold mother, Aishat, who tested positive for coronavirus after she was delivered of a baby girl.   A video had gone viral on social media last week about the 16-year-old mother, Aishat. Following the development, the state Ministry of Youths and Social Development and the Lagos State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica