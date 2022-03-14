Six convicted for cybercrimes in Kwara

Six persons have been convicted by the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin for offences bordering on cybercrime, impersonation and other internet related fraud.

The convicts are Adeshina Wasiu; Hammed Akorede Hammed; Komolafe Shina David; Fatimehin Kayode; Adetoye Damilare Timilehin and Adebayo Ridwan Abiola.

They were prosecuted on separate charges by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Muhammed Sani and they pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Following their guilty pleas, Innocent Mbachie, Aliyu Adebayo and Rasheedat Alao who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the EFCC tendered from the bar IPhones, laptop, extra-judicial statements of the defendants and several incriminating documents printed out of their devices and were admitted in evidence after defence counsel raised no objection to the admissibility of the exhibits, prompting the prosecuting counsel to urge the court to convict them as charged.

In his judgment, Justice Sani said the prosecution had successfully established the cases against the defendants and pronounced each of them guilty of their respective charges.

