Six convicted for damaging women’s property

A High Court sitting at Afikpo has sentenced six people to one year imprisonment each for damaging a woman’s property at Ubam, Ugwuegu community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The convicts – Uche Daniel Udoka, Uche Nicholas Ogbonnia, Ogbonnia Uche Kelechi, Eluu Uche Alphosus, John Oko Uche and Uche Emmanuel Ezeali -were said to have destroyed the properties of Christiana Oko Obila and Augustina Ukpai valued N3,029,900. They were, however, given an option of N40,000 fine each.

The victims reported the incident to the police and the six people were arrested and charged to court by the police. The convicts were charged for conspiracy, intimidation, assault, malicious damage, and stealing. They were said to have assaulted the two women and inflicted injuries on them. Delivering judgement on the matter, Justice Iheanacho Chima found all the six people guilty of the offence and sentenced them to 12 months imprisonment each. He said: “It is consequently the finding of this court that the prosecution successfully proved against all the defendants the offences of conspiracy to commit felony contrary to Section 516 A(a) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009, malicious damage contrary to Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009. “Being first offenders… I hereby sentenced (each) to 12 months in prison for the offence of conspiracy and 12 months in prison for the offence of malicious damage.” “It is further order of this court that the terms of imprisonment are to be run concurrently for all the defendants. That means that each of the six defendants is to spend a total of 12 months in prison or pay a total of N40,000 each in lieu of imprisonment.”

