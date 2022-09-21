Business

Six countries dump N462bn used vehicles in Nigeria

United States, China, Germany and three other countries have dumped used vehicles valued at N462 billion ($710.31 million) on Nigerian market. United States accounted for 39.8 per cent or $283.12 million of the amount, while Germany’s share was 19.15 per cent or $135.05 million during in period.

Data from International Trade Statistics (ITS) revealed that Chinese import was $86.39 million or 12.16 per cent; France, $75.98 million or 10.69 per cent; Canada, $67.41 million or 9.49 per cent and United Kingdom, $62.36 million or 8.77 per cent.

This week, five roll-on roll- off vessels are jostling to berth with 2,179 units of used vehicles at Port and Terminal Multi-services Lim

ited (PTML) and Five Stars Logistics Limited in Tin Can Island Port. According to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, only one of the vessels, Marguerite Ace, with 629 vehicles, will be moored at the Five Stars Logistics.

The data listed other vessels that will berth at PTML to include Grande Benin laden with 400 units; Grande Luanda, 400 units; Grande Cotonou, 400 units and Grande San Paolo, 350 units. Last month, Grand Abidjan offloaded 350 units; Grande Costal D’Aberio, 350 units; Silver Queen, 350 units and Grand Togo, 350units.

This is coming as importers and Customs agents complained of stealing of car batteries, vandalism of sensors, catalyst and car keys, among other thefts. It was revealed that the thefts had been extended to the various bonded terminals approved to clear vehicles by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

 

Youth leader of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) at Tin Can Port, Hon Remilekun Sikiru, while in-

timating  members in one of the reports at the end of a closed door meeting, said that agents had held meetings with the Five Stars Logistics and bonded terminals, noting that bonded terminals had promised to put an end to thefts and pilfering on imported vehicles.

 

He said: “The issues of dumping of vehicles at Maza Maza by Clarion were seriously discussed and they promised drastic change from now on.”

 

Meanwhile, vehicle importers have been granted waivers of between N400,000 and N0.8 million by the Five Star Logistics Limited in order to decongest the port.

 

The concessionaire said that car importers would enjoy a waiver of N400,000 per unit; vans, N450,000 per unit and buses and trucks, N800,000 per unit.

In a notice titled: ‘Special limited terminal storage waiver,’ the terminal operator explained that the offer, which commences from August 20, would only last till September 30, 2022, saying that all receivers and agents were encour-aged to take delivery within the waiver period.

It explained: “We are exceptionally granting the following lump-sum payment options for all vehicles that arrived at our terminal before March 1, 2022.”

It would be recalled that between May and June 2022, no fewer than 3,930 used vehicles were offloaded from 12 vessels with Grande Senegal leading with 350 units; Grande Cameroon, 300 units; Grande Lagos, 400 units; Grande Tema, 400units and Grande Cotonou, 400 units.

 

Other vessels jostling for berthing space are Grande Togo with 350 units; Repubblica Argentina, 300units; Grande Abidjan, 400 units; Glovis Condor, 350 units; Repubblica Argentina, 350 units; MSC Cristiana, 450 units and Grande Costa D’’avorio, 350 units.

 

