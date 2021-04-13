Six countries jostle to host Joshua, Fury fight

Six countries are interested in hosting the Anthony Josua/ Tyson Fury fight tentatively billed for this year.

They are Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England and Saudi Arabia. Joshua said he has received ‘the first official offer’ from an unnamed host for the highly-anticipated unification fight with fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury this summer.

An excited AJ posted on Instagram saying he had received ‘positive news’ on the mega-unification fight – adding there is ‘no place to hide now.’ A deal on where and when the fight will take place could be signed in the next week.

The 31-year-old posted: “Positive news this evening! I’m lacing up my running boots rn (right now)!!! Joshua’s post comes after Fury, 32, said last week that there were at least six interested parties in hosting the fight, with Saudi Arabia thought to be a frontrunner.

“Just had some big news, three or four big offers on the table, interest from Saudi Arabia, my gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America and England,” Fury said.

“Some big, big offers on the table. I am gonna go through them on Sunday and hopefully we get this big fight on. It has been submitted, adding there is ‘no place to hide now.’ Joshua and Fury set the pulses of boxing fans racing when they confirmed their blockbuster unification bout will finally take place in 2021.

The British heavyweights signed a twofight financial agreement last year and the first bout in the series is now close according to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn

