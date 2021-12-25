Metro & Crime

Six dead, 12 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

No fewer than six people were confirmed dead while 12 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in another accident on Christmas day in Ogun State.

The accident occurred at about 3.20am opposite Elanlan construction zone on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Umar, the accident involved a Toyota Haice bus, with registration number: MKA-567-XZ and an Iveco trailer, marked XF-854-KTN.

The sector commander attributed the suspected cause of the accident to road obstruction, excessive speed and loss of control

“The injured victims were taken to different hospitals. Some were taken to Lagos State Accident and  Emergency in Ojota while others were taken to Divine touch hospital ibafo and Olabisi Onobanjo University teaching hospital.

“The corpses were deposited at Idera mortuary Sagamu.

“A total sum of N127,900 was recovered from the crash scene,” Umar said.

He advised motorists to drive cautiously and contact FRSC Ibafo out post  for more information about the crash.

 

