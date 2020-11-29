News

Six dead, one injured in Ogun road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Six persons have died while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a truck and a Honda Pilot Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) around Ogere on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

 

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the accident to Sunday Telegraph in Abeokuta yesterday, disclosing that the accident happened around 7am.

 

According to him, the accident was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the SUV driver. The FRSC boss disclosed that the driver of the Honda Pilot marked, LSR 525 FY who was on high speed, lost control and rammed into a moving truck with registration number KRV 716 ZV.

 

Umar explained that eight male adults and one female adult were involved in the accident, adding that five males and one female died. He added that the only injured victim was taken to Idera Hospital, Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

 

Umar advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and also avoid dangerous driving, excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

