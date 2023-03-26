News Top Stories

Six dead, two injured in Ogun multiple accidents

Six people have died while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple accidents which occurred in different parts of Ogun State on Friday and Saturday. The first accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed two lives while two other persons were injured. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday. According to Okpe, the first accident involved a Volvo truck with registration number: RBH 420 XA and a Nissan cabstar, marked YYY 486 XB. Okpe said a total of six persons were involved, two persons were injured, while two died and others were unhurt. She attributed the cause of the accident to route violation and dangerous driving.

The second accident, according to her, occurred on Friday night at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, the state capital. Okpe said the accident involved three vehicles: a tanker with registration number, T 15321 LA, a BMW car, marked TTD 421 CX and a NISSAN SUV with no registration number. According to her, the driver of the tanker, which was fully loaded with petrol, lost control while trying to make a turn at Lafenwa roundabout. Okpe blamed the accident on speed and reckless driving on the part of the tanker driver. She said, “The tanker driver was trying to make a turn at the roundabout at Lafenwa and rammed into two other vehicles.

“The driver then lost control and rammed into a building. The content was spilled, but no fire outbreak. “The content was quickly trans-loaded into another truck with the help of fire service and other traffic managers”. She said, four persons were killed in the accident.

