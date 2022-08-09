Metro & Crime

Six die as gas tanker crushes vehicle in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Six persons died yesterday in a road accident, involving a gas-laden tanker and a Volvo 626 vehicle. The accident occurred at the Olokuta axis of the Idiroko-Ota route in Ogun State.

 

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

 

According to Okpe, the accident involved eight persons, while six of the persons died, the remaining two sustained varying degree of injuries. She said, the registration numbers of the two vehicles were not visible due to the nature of the crash “The two vehicles are Volvo 626 and a tanker laden with gas.

 

“A total of eight persons were involved; two male adults were rescued with injuries, six persons recorded dead and trapped under the crash vehicle,” Okpe said. She blamed the crash on wrongful overtaking, which she said, led to head-on collision. She explained further that, “the gas is spilling out seriously, making the rescue operations difficult.”

 

“The injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention  The fire service was contacted immediately. The scene of the crash has been cordoned off to avert a secondary crash “FRSC operatives are fully on ground managing the situation and making efforts to remove the trapped bodies.

 

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, remain calm and cooperate with FRSC personnel pending when the situation is put to order,” the FRSC pleaded.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

