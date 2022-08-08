Metro & Crime

Six die as gas tanker crushes vehicle in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Six persons died on Monday in a road accident, involving a gas-laden tanker and a Volvo 626 vehicle.

The accident occurred at the Olokuta axis of the Idiroko-Ota route, Ogun State.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, the accident involved eight persons, while six of the involved persons died, the remaining two sustained varying degrees of injuries.

She said, the registration numbers of the two vehicles were not visible due to the nature of the crash

“The two vehicles are Volvo 626 and a tanker laden with gas.

“A total of eight persons were involved; two male adults were rescued with injuries, six persons recorded dead and trapped under the crash vehicle,” Okpe said.

She blamed the crash on wrongful overtaking, which she said, led to a head-on collision.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

