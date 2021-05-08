Metro & Crime

Six die as gunmen attack A'Ibom police station

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Five Police officers and a wife of an officer were early Saturday morning killed by unknown gunmen who attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Odoro Ikpe  in Ini LGA of Akwa Ibom State
The gunmen, according to reports and pictures made available to newsmen, also destroyed facilities, vehicles and other valuables at the station.
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the attack and number of casualties, said he was at the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.
“Yes, there was an attack at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Odoro Ikpe in Ini Local Government Area. Six persons, including five officers and a wife of an officer, were killed. I am at the station as we speak,” he said.
Recall that police stations and other security posts in Akwa Ibom State have in recent months experienced cases of early morning attacks, leading to the death of officers and destruction of facilities, including utility vehicles and infrastructures.

