Six die in Abia community gas explosion

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Comment(0)

METRO

Community sources in the oil and gas-rich Owaza town in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State have told New Telegraph that six persons have been killed following a gas explosion there.

New Telegraph learnt from sources that the explosion, which occurred at about 9:50 am on Sunday, took place when some of the victims stormed an illegal oil refining site in Owaza, where they were carrying out their illegal oil business.

The sources said that the victims used a gas cylinder to disconnect an oil pot which exploded and killed the six persons on the spot.

As at the time of filing this report, the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained, but the burnt and dismembered remains of their bodies littered the site creating a gory scene.

According to the reliable source: “The six victims went to an illegal oil refinery site where they tried using a gas cylinder to open an oil pot but the cylinder exploded and killed them on the spot.

“None of them can be identified because they were burnt beyond recognition. It’ll be extremely difficult to know who they are. I’m not a professional in that field but the way they were burnt is beyond what anybody can look at and say this is the person.”

 

