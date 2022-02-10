Six die in Army, IPOB cross-fire in Anambra

Six persons are feared dead after an army / IPOB cross fire in Ihiala, Anambra State. This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu yesterday. The press statement claimed that the Nigerian Army have neutralised four Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State. The army also confirmed that two soldiers died in the cross fire.

Brigadier Nwachukwu said the gunmen who were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town. The troop upon receipt of a distress call stormed the location to restore normalcy. “On intercepting the group, the group engaged the Nigerian troops on a cross fire and in the ensuing fire-fight the gallant Nigerian troops gunned down their leader, one Ejike and three others.”

Items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter according to the Army Public Relations include one motorcycle, two pump action double barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others. “In the process one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation was touched following a technical fault. Also two officers and a soldier lost their lives in the accident, while two others sustained various degree of injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel, the general public are enjoined to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information that could enhance ongoing operations and ultimately, restore peace and stability in the region.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...