Metro & Crime

Six die in Ogun auto crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

At least six people lost their lives yesterday in an accident involving three vehicles around Ajede Ogbere between Ijebu-Ode and Ore in the Ogun State corridor on the Sagamu- Benin Expressway.

 

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, told journalists in Abeokuta that the crash occurred about 12.01am. Umar said the accident involved a Mazda bus marked JJJ 862 XV, a Toyota Sienna with registration number KRD 306 BJ and a Mercedes Benz (luxury bus) marked AGL 05 XZ. He attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking, excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the driver of the luxury bus.

 

The sector commander added that 39 people were involved in the accident, comprising 25 male adults and 14 female adults. According to him, six people -five men and one woman – died in the accident.

 

He said: “The suspected causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking and excessive speed on the part of the luxury bus driver which led to loss of control.

 

“The luxury bus hit the incoming Sienna and the Mazda bus. “Immediately, the driver ran away because all the occupants in the Sienna vehicle lost their lives while those in  the Mazda bus sustained injuries.”

 

Umar explained that bodies of those who died were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

 

The FRSC boss added that the injured four people were taken to the same hospital for medical attention. Umar , who said the crash was avoidable, advised motorists to avoid excessive speed, dangerous driving and also obey traffic rules and regulations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC storms Abia, seals hotel, housing estate

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday sealed a hotel and a housing estate in Umuahia, Abia State. At press time, the owners of the hospitality facility – Benac Hotel – opposite the Mata Dei Catholic close to the State Radio/ TV station, the BCA, and the housing estate at the former location of Umuahia […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom community residents move about with guns –LG chair

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Residents of Nkari in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State now go about with weapons. The local government Chairman, Mr. Israel Idaisin, disclosed this yesterday while appealing to the Federal Government to intervene in the protracted boundary dispute between the people of Nkari and their neighbours at Usaka Uko in Ikwuano Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Sowore leads ‘End SARS’ protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Caleb Onwe

Protesters yesterday besieged the entrance to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to demand the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). The protesters, who were led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as well as an official of the #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, chanted the #EndSARS chorus and displayed different placards to convey […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica