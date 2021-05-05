Six die in Ogun auto crash

At least six people lost their lives yesterday in an accident involving three vehicles around Ajede Ogbere between Ijebu-Ode and Ore in the Ogun State corridor on the Sagamu- Benin Expressway.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, told journalists in Abeokuta that the crash occurred about 12.01am. Umar said the accident involved a Mazda bus marked JJJ 862 XV, a Toyota Sienna with registration number KRD 306 BJ and a Mercedes Benz (luxury bus) marked AGL 05 XZ. He attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking, excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the driver of the luxury bus.

The sector commander added that 39 people were involved in the accident, comprising 25 male adults and 14 female adults. According to him, six people -five men and one woman – died in the accident.

He said: “The suspected causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking and excessive speed on the part of the luxury bus driver which led to loss of control.

“The luxury bus hit the incoming Sienna and the Mazda bus. “Immediately, the driver ran away because all the occupants in the Sienna vehicle lost their lives while those in the Mazda bus sustained injuries.”

Umar explained that bodies of those who died were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

The FRSC boss added that the injured four people were taken to the same hospital for medical attention. Umar , who said the crash was avoidable, advised motorists to avoid excessive speed, dangerous driving and also obey traffic rules and regulations.

