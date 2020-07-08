Six die of coronavirus in Ebonyi

…Umahi stable, asymptomatic, says deputy gov

Six of the 508 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Ebonyi State have died. This was as the state said Governor Dave Umahi, who tested positive for the virus four days ago, was in stable condition. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, while briefing the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, who Umahi handed over to after testing positive for the virus on Sunday, disclosed the total number of deaths recorded in the state in the pandemic. Igwe held an interactive meeting with members of the state Anti-Coronavirus Pandemic Committee at the old Government House, Abakaliki, where he was briefed by the commissioner on the situation of things regarding the virus in the state.

Umezuruike noted that out of the 508 who tested positive for the virus, 426 patients had been treated and discharged. He said: “We have 508 confirmed cases and we have managed and discharged 406 patients. We categorised it according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guideline but the total number managed and discharged is 426 out 508 and we unfortunately lost six cases. “Right from the beginning, His Excellency, the governor, put in a lot of measures to ensure that we don’t have any case but unfortunately we had our index case on 26th April.

“Since then, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that we don’t have community transmission but it started happening and that is where we are now. “Health workers will go house-to-house on a daily basis and examine everybody and also do a kind of public sensitisation on all the inhabitants of the family they visit and educate them on how to prevent the virus and also know when somebody has been infected.”

