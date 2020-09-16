Six die, seven injured in multiple road crash in Ondo

Six persons on Wednesday night lost their lives in a multiple road accident that occured in Ondo State.

The fatal auto crash occurred in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state along the busy Ilesa-Akure highway.

Apart from the six people, who died in the auto crash, seven others were said have sustained serious injuries in the accident.

It was learnt that the crash involved a Toyota Haice bus with registration number EPE 545 YA, a truck with number plate BDG 252 XY and a Toyota Corolla car registered as FST 768 DU.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash was caused by recklessness on the part of the vehicles involved.

Confirming the crash, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mrs Tola Ogunbanwo said one of the causes of the accident was lack of concentration on the drivers of the vehicles involved.

