Six Ekiti Football Association executives jailed for contempt

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magi s t r a t e s ’ Court yesterday sentenced six board members of the Ekiti State Football Association (FA) to prison for contempt of court. The convict, Ariyo Yomi, Amos, Mr. J. I. Fatukasi, Mr. Ajibewa, Mr. Ibidun Isaac and Mr. Bayo Olanlege, all of Ado-Ekiti, were sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment without an option fine.

The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, gave the verdict after listening to counsel to the applicants, Rotimi Adabembe and Opeyemi Ogunremi, and counsel to the defendants, Femi Familusi. He said: “The sanctity of court must be protected at all times.

The order sought to commit the defendants to prison for disobedience to the order of this honourable court made on 18/04/2019 is hereby granted. “The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respondents are to be kept at the Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti and produced in this court on Thursday 29th of July, 2021, when they should have been purged of the contempt.”

The plaintiffs, Segun Adelakun, Olu Ikusemori and Ajayi Lanre, had through their counsel, Opeyemi Ogunremi, on 14/05/2019, brought an order pursuant to Section 52 of Ekiti State Magistrates’ Court Law, 2014 to the court, seeking an order committing the respondents to prison for disobedience to the order of the court made on 18th of April, 2019.

A compilation by the state Judiciary Information/Public Relations Officer, Oba Olayiwola, made available to journalists, stated: “It should be recalled that an ex-parte motion was brought to court on 27/03/2019 by the plaintiffs, seeking for an order of this honourable court restraining the defendants from further parading themselves as members of executive of Ekiti State Football Association pending the determination of the suit against them.” The matter was adjourned till 29th of July, 2021 for hearing of the substantive matter.

