Six escape death as train hits passenger bus in Lagos

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos commuters this morning watched with awe and consternation as a moving train crushed a passenger bus at the popular PWD Bus Stop along and dragged it to Oshodi Bus Stop.

For over 30 minutes, motorists, passengers and other commuters who witnessed the accident were in shock over the fate of the passengers trapped in the commercial Volkswagen bus which the train dragged for nearly 3 kilometers from the scene of the accident.

They passengers were, however, rescued by sympathisers and a team of the emergency responders led by the LASEMA Response Unit, LRU.

It was learnt that the white Volkswagen bus, with registration number: GGE 972 GE with six passengers on board, veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train

Speaking on the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the accident happened early in the morning when workers were heading to their various work places. He added that the six trapped passengers had been rescued by the agency.

Osanyintolu said: “The agency received distress calls at 8.12 am on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE with six passengers had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train. The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.”

Osnayintolu, who added that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident, added that the agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers, saying that the victims had been provided with onsite medical care and discharged.

Noting that the wreckage of the bus has been safely removed to allow for free flow of commuter traffic, he warned the motorists to be safety conscious and considerate of other road users.

“Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses are reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays. Meanwhile, the wreckage of the bus has been safely removed to allow for free flow of commuter traffic,” he said.

