Six facts on Dubai’s Hotel Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Hotel Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is Dubai’s most iconic hotel, with grandeur architectural aesthetics and facilities befitting royalty. It is well known to everyone that Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is an architectural marvel that has put Dubai on the world map. The sail-shaped hotel was designed to become the icon of Dubai; a hotel that reflected the emirate’s past and its future as well as its bold ambition to become one of the most culturally diverse and dynamic cities in the world.

The all-suite hotel not only challenges the norms of hotel design but has also redefined the meaning of luxury hospitality in both Dubai and around the world. Dubai’s most iconic hotel and a global icon of Arabian luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is the flagship hotel of Jumeirah Group’s portfolio of exceptional properties, representing a timeless pinnacle of luxury.

In addition to being home to some of Dubai’s most exquisite destination dining experiences, from the Michelin starred, three Toque Al Muntaha and the ultimate lifestyle destination at SAL, to the first man-made luxury beach facility of its kind at The Terrace with 24 luxury private cabanas, including eight Royal Cabanas, we have wrapped up six facts that you’ve probably didn’t know about Burj Al Arab Jumeirah but are key contributors to creating a memorable experience.

1.Arrive in style: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah offers its own fleet of Rolls-Royces available for guests’ transfers to and from Dubai International Airport or around the emirate. For the ultimate arrival, guests can arrive by helicopter, landing on the iconic cantilevered helipad, suspended 212 meters above sea level.

2.A golden dream: The interiors of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah are gilded in 24-carat gold, with approximately 2,000sqm of 24-carat gold leaf used to embellish the hotel’s opulent interiors.

3.Taking wellness to the next level: Located on the 25th floor, Talise Spa at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is the first and only location in the Middle East and second worldwide after the luxurious Capri Palace Jumeirah, to offer guests the exclusive Leg School.

Known throughout the world for its excellence in the prevention and cure of cellulite, water retention and all vascular problems in the legs, the unique programme has been developed over several years of practice and research to help improve blood circulation of the lower limbs.

The methodology, formulated and patented by Professor Francesco Canon- aco, consists of the application of rich active substances and vaso-active elements, which produce a bio-stimulation on the outer and innermost layers of skin increasing elasticity and preventing stretch marks.

4.Michelin star dining: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s exceptional culinary talent and gastronomic experiences have been lauded in the inaugural Michelin Guide Dubai 2022, with its signature restaurant, Al Muntaha, gaining one Michelin star for its outstanding expertise and artistry. Serving up the finest Italian cuisine by acclaimed Chef Saverio Sbaragli, the stunning restaurant was recognised for its harmony of flavours and spectacular setting overlooking the city and crystalline Arabian Gulf.

5.Soak up the luxury with your own butler: The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Terrace is a remarkable, one-of-a-kind restaurant, pool, beach and cabana space, offering hotel guests and Burj Al Arab members the finest Arabian hospitality.

The private 10,000sqm outdoor luxury leisure facility stretches 100 metres out into the sea and is home to SAL Restaurant and two stunning pools, ideal for relaxing, cooling down and soaking up the Arabian sun within plush surroundings.

The private cabanas offer unrivalled poolside facilities along with dedicated butler service, a dining, beverage and bar menu, spa menu, fully stocked mini-bars, espresso machines, as well as a private bathroom, shower area and a veranda overlooking the sea. 6.24-Carat Gold Cappuccino: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is offering guests the chance to indulge in a cappuccino sprinkled with 24-carat gold flakes. Dubai’s most iconic hotel introduced The Ultimate Gold Cappuccino served at its Sahn Eddar lounge, which is located within the hotel’s atrium, from 8am to 11pm. The coffee is made using 100% Arabica beans, mixed with foamed milk that is then blended with 24-carat gold. The drink boasts the hotel’s iconic sail-shaped design.

