Six fake soldiers held with stolen vehicles in Delta

Police have arrested six men wearing Army uniforms at Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The suspects – Sunday Digbor, Chigozie Arinze, Kingsley Ndukuba, Nwokoye Chidera, Chinedu Akwali, and Chidera Anichukwu – were apprehended with two stolen vehicles, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABJ49AA and a black Mercedes 4matic Jeep without a plate number.

The vehicles’ number plates covered. They were arrested at the popular Midwifery Junction on Okpanam Road, Asaba. A police patrol team from ‘B’ Division in Ughelli nabbed the leader of the gang, Sunday Digbor (44), of No. 15, Enroba Street, Enerhen, Delta State, with two military uniforms along Uduere on Ughelli Road. The state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, said in Asaba yesterday that men of the ‘Operation Delta Hawk,’ the indigenous policing squad which was recently inaugurated by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, were instrumental to the arrest of other gang members in Okpanam.

He said: “On the spot search, six pieces of Army camouflage uniform, one Army beret, one fez cap, one bayonet and one porch were recovered from their vehicles.” The commissioner said one Honda vehicle with registration number JT859EKY, driven by Digbor, contained two military caps and one military T-Shirt. One of the suspects, Chidera Anichukwu, who identified himself as a Cadet in the Southern Maritime Academy in Ughelli, said an unknown Army officer sold the military camouflage to him for N18,000. He said: “I bought it because the Army officer told me it is a privilege to wear the uniform as a Cadet Officer.”

The Commissioner, Ali, solicited for timely and credible information from the public in curbing the high rate of crime in the state. He also narrated how a 33-year-old man, Elvis Efosa Osayenda, of Benin City, was arrested for unauthorized use of sirens and police spy number plate on Lagos-Asaba Road with a white Lexus 350 jeep, marked PF2502-SPY.

Like this: Like Loading...