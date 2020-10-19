News

Six feared dead as #EndSARS protest turn violent in Abuja

…houses, vehicles, shops burnt

About six persons are said to have died at Apo Mechanic village, Abuja following clashes between EndSARS protesters and hoodlums.
Trouble allegedly started when some miscreants appeared and accosted the peaceful protesters at Kabusa Junction.
An eyewitness account said the protesters resisted the intruders who came with all manner of dangerous weapons, and instead of retreating from the scene, the miscreants bent on committing mischief, started burning vehicles along the road.
The aggression was said to have been extended to the popular mechanic village, where the miscreants also attacked more people, burning shops and properties within their reach.
The eyewitness, who also lives in a nearby village of Apo Pigba, stated that the shop and vehicle owners who felt aggrieved by the actions of the mischief makers, retaliated.
New Telegraph learnt that before the Police arrived the scene about six dead bodies were already littered around the place, including those that were set ablaze.
It was further gathered that while residents have fled the area, military personnel have been drafted in to restore order

