Six feared dead, houses, vehicles burnt in Abuja clash

About six persons were yesterday feared dead at Apo District, Abuja following a bloody clash between protesters and hoodlums. Trouble started when some miscreants accosted the peaceful protesters at Kabusa junction and unleashed violence on them. An eyewitness account said the protesters resisted the intruders who came with all manner of dangerous weapons. Rather than retreating from the scene, the miscreants were said to have vented their anger on businesses, setting ablaze car shops in the area.

The aggression was said to have been extended to the popular Mechanic Village, where the miscreants also attacked more people, burning shops and other properties within their reach. The eyewitness who also lives in the nearby Apo Pigba village, stated that the shop and vehicle owners who felt aggrieved by the actions of the miscreants gave them a hurt pursuit, seeking a reprisal. New Telegraph learnt that the Police later arrived the scene and restored normalcy.

There were also reports of other casualties in similar clashes between protesters and hoodlums in Central Area and Dutse, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council. However, the police could not be reached for confirmation of the exact number of those wounded or killed in the fracas.

