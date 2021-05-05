Six feared killed as OPC, cultists clash in Ondo

A clash between members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and suspected cultists has left no fewer than six persons dead in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The clash also led to the burning of two houses at Idasen and Ijebu axis of the town.

Following the sporadic gunshots that rented the air during the fracas, residents of the community scampered for safety for fear of being caught in the shootout between the cultists and members of the vigilante group.

According to a source, the crisis

started in the community following attempts by the cultists to avenge the death of their members allegedly killed earlier by the members of the OPC.

The source added that about six persons were killed on both sides as guns and dangerous weapons were freely used.

With tension still pervading the community of the crisis, it was learnt that the cultists were moving in their numbers to attack the OPC members in their homes.

Like this: Like Loading...