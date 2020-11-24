Six foreigners, Nigerian convicted for oil theft

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday convicted and sentenced six foreigners and a Nigerian to seven years imprisonment for oil theft.

The court presided over by Justice J. K. Omotosho announced the verdict after three years of prosecution by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Omotosho, however, gave the convicts an option of N2 million fine each.

The foreigners are two Pakistanis – Mohammed Ejaz and Nasser Khan; two Ukranians – Oleksandr Nazarenko and Oleksandr Kashernvi; one Ghanaian – Romeo Annang and one Indonesian – Fredrik Fatin Omenu.

Their Nigerian counterpart, David Otuohi, bagged the same jail term with them.

The Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the convicts were arraigned on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, alongside three other foreigners and another Nigerian for oil theft.

He said: “The other three foreigners – Victor Mikpayi (Beninois), Francis Ahorlu and Kwesi Attah (Ghanaians) – and Victor Azebiri (Nigerian), were discharged and acquitted by the court.

“They were all docked alongside a company: Asztral Shipping Corporation SA, and a Vessel, MT. TECNE( a.k.a MT STAR), on four count charges bordering on conspiracy, dealing in petroleum products without a licence and tampering with oil pipelines.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

Their pleas prepared grounds for their trial by the EFCC, which for three years presented evidence and witnesses that testified against the defendants in court.

“In his judgment on Monday, Justice Omotosho found the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 11th defendants guilty of all the fourcount charge and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment with an option of fine of N2,000,000 each, while the 1st, 8th, 9th and 10th defendants were discharged and acquitted on the grounds that they were not linked to the commission of the crime.

“The sentences run concurrently from their date of arraignment

