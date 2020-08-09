News

Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Six French tourists, their local guide and driver were killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles on Sunday in an area of southwestern Niger home to the last herd of West African giraffes, officials said.
“There are eight dead: two Nigeriens including a guide and a driver, while the other six are French,” Tillaberi Region governor Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella said.
“We are managing the situation, we will give more information later,” the governor said, without indicating who was behind the attack.
A source close to the environmental services said the assault took place around 11.30am (1030 GMT) six kilometres (four miles) east of the town of Koure, which is an hour’s drive from the capital Niamey.
“Most of the victims were shot… We found a magazine emptied of its cartridges at the scene,” the source told AFP.
“We do not know the identity of the attackers but they came on motorcycles through the bush and waited for the arrival of the tourists.”
The source added that the tourists’ vehicle belonged to the French humanitarian organisation ACTED.
Around 20 years ago, a small herd of West African or Niger giraffes, a subspecies distinguished by its lighter colour, found a safe haven from poachers and predators in the Koure region.
Today they are a key tourist attraction in the former French colony, enjoying the protection of local people and conservation groups.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: FEC members with Presidential ambitions should resign –Ebri

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

. Former Governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri, has advised Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) members of President Muhammadu Buhari with Presidential or Vice Presidential ambition to resign.     He said the president needed to warn his cabinet members over their Presidential ambitions.     Ebri, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
News

Electoral violence: We may be forced to cancel Edo, Ondo polls – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to cancel preparations for the conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections, if electoral violence continues in the two states. The Commission had on Wednesday, expressed worry over the escalating violence ahead of the two elections, and said it would summon an emergency meeting of the parties […]
News

Insecurity: Olonisakin meets Service Chiefs, other heads of security agencies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin Tuesday met with Service Chiefs and other Heads of Security agencies at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. Although details are still sketchy, it is believed that the meeting was held to review strategies in combating security challenges in the country. Only recently President Muhammadu Buhari had meet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: