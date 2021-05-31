Six held for vandalising rail track in Ogun

Police yesterday arrested six men for allegedly vandalising railway line at Oteyi area of Ibogun in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects – Taiwo Ismaila, Egbekunle Abiodun, Abdullah Sanni, Nuru Ibrahim, Wasiu Aweda and Babatunde Sikiru – were arrested while removing some rods from the railway lane.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists in Abeokuta yesterday that residents of the community who saw the suspects when they were vandalising the railway lane reported to the police at the Ifo Division.

He said: “Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division, CSP Samuel Oladele, led his men to the scene where the six suspects were promptly apprehended.”

The PPRO disclosed that the police recovered 27 rail iron rods, two burning touch with hose, six long cylinders, three short cylinders and one intercolder Volvo Truck with registration number SMK 61 XY from the suspects.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution

