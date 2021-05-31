Metro & Crime

Six held for vandalising rail track in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Police yesterday arrested six men for allegedly vandalising railway line at Oteyi area of Ibogun in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

 

The suspects – Taiwo Ismaila, Egbekunle Abiodun, Abdullah Sanni, Nuru Ibrahim, Wasiu Aweda and Babatunde Sikiru – were arrested while removing some rods from the railway lane.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists in Abeokuta yesterday that residents of the community who saw the suspects when they were vandalising the railway lane reported to the police at the Ifo Division.

 

He said: “Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division, CSP Samuel Oladele, led his men to the scene where the six suspects were promptly apprehended.”

 

The PPRO disclosed that the police recovered 27 rail iron rods, two burning touch with hose, six long cylinders, three short cylinders and one intercolder Volvo Truck with registration number SMK 61 XY from the suspects.

 

 

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Security guards collaborate with robbers, kidnappers to raid Lagos community

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

An African adage says when a farmer plants groundnuts on a farm invested with ground squirrels, it is expected the squirrels would have their fill before the harvest period. This probably explains the quagmire the residents of a community in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have found themselves in. The residents of the Ebute Ajebo […]
Metro & Crime

Gov. Bello mourns as Iyan Minna, Bawa, dies at 81

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commiserated with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago, and the entire Minna Emirate over the death of Iyan Minna, Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa, father of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District. Bello, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), […]
Metro & Crime

Teacher abducts eight-year-old pupil, demands N200,000 ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A 29-year-old teacher, Odugbesan Ayodele Samson, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly kidnapping his eight-year-old former pupil, Rasaq Akeeb. The suspect abducted Rasaq on Wednesday, November 4 and demanded N200,000 ransom from his mother for the victim’s release. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica