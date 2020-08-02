News

Six houses, 30 shops, others destroyed in Mushin fire disaster

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Fire yesterday gutted six buildings in Ladipo Street, Mushin area of Lagos destroying property worth millions of naira. Sunday Telegraph learnt that a total of 30 shops from 6 buildings and other flats were completely destroyed in the inferno which emanated from mattress shops and lasted for several hours.

 

Speaking on the incident, the Director-General,  Lagos State Emergency Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu and the Acting Director of the Lagos Fire Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye described the incident as unfortunate.

 

According to Oke- Osanyintolu, a single storey building with six rooms and four shops, five bungalows with 26 shops; a bungalow with a three bedroom flat persihed in the inferno.

 

He said: “The agency received distress calls to the 767/112 and responded to a report on the above.

 

Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a mattress shop was the initial source of the fire. A joint team of responders led by the Agency DG/CEO, Nigeria Police, LASG fire, LRU fire, LNSC worked together to curtail the inferno from escalating to more adjoining buildings.

 

The investigation is ongoing to determine the root cause. On her part, the Acting Director of the Lagos Fire Service, said that the firemen have curtailed fire at the Ladipo Market in order contain the fire spread to other neighbouring buildings.

 

She explained that fire call was received at about 1245hrs to 16-22 Ladipo Street, Mushin, where some shops were burning and immediately deployed three fire engines from Isolo, Bolade and Alausa Fire Stations to curtail the inferno.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo govt: College of Education workers not owed salaries

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Edo State Government has insisted that it does not owe the protesting workers of the defunct Edo State College of Education, Ekiadolor, noting that salary arrears owed at the termination of the immediate past government have been cleared. In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. […]
News

Reps bar INEC RECs, electoral officers from partisan politics after retirement

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

As part of measures to reposition the electoral process in the country, the House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill seeking to ban staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging in partisan politics within five years of engagement, resignation and official relief of duties. Titled;   “A bill for […]
News

Edo 2020: PDP blasts APC over alleged damaged, destroyed billboards

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benun

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State Sunday urged the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to look inwards over its claims that Governor Godin Obaseki and his agents destroyed and removed billboards and campaign posters of the APC governorship candidate for the September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his deputy, Mallam Gani […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: