Six houses, 30 shops, others destroyed in Mushin fire disaster

Fire yesterday gutted six buildings in Ladipo Street, Mushin area of Lagos destroying property worth millions of naira. Sunday Telegraph learnt that a total of 30 shops from 6 buildings and other flats were completely destroyed in the inferno which emanated from mattress shops and lasted for several hours.

Speaking on the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu and the Acting Director of the Lagos Fire Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye described the incident as unfortunate.

According to Oke- Osanyintolu, a single storey building with six rooms and four shops, five bungalows with 26 shops; a bungalow with a three bedroom flat persihed in the inferno.

He said: “The agency received distress calls to the 767/112 and responded to a report on the above.

Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a mattress shop was the initial source of the fire. A joint team of responders led by the Agency DG/CEO, Nigeria Police, LASG fire, LRU fire, LNSC worked together to curtail the inferno from escalating to more adjoining buildings.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the root cause. On her part, the Acting Director of the Lagos Fire Service, said that the firemen have curtailed fire at the Ladipo Market in order contain the fire spread to other neighbouring buildings.

She explained that fire call was received at about 1245hrs to 16-22 Ladipo Street, Mushin, where some shops were burning and immediately deployed three fire engines from Isolo, Bolade and Alausa Fire Stations to curtail the inferno.

