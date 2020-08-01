Six injured as auto crash claims 4 persons in Niger

• Police confirm 4 dead in Asaba apartment

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Niger State Sector Command, yesterday confirmed the death of four persons in an accident that occurred on Lambata – Minna road. This emerged on a day the Delta State Police Command also confirmed recovery of the bodies of four persons found dead in an apartment in Asaba, on July 23. Confirming the death of the four persons in Minna, the state’s Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that six other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the accident, which occurred about 23.40 hours at Kwanan Bakwai Village of Gurara Local Government Area, involved a Mazda car and an articulated vehicle. Dagwa said: “Ten people were involved in the mishap; four were killed, six sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawun Babangida, for treatment, while the four corpses were deposited at Sabon Wuse Mortuary.” He said that the truck was carrying cosmetics from Lagos to Kano, while the Mazda car overloaded with eight passengers took off from Lambata to Minna the state capital. Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Asaba, said the corpses would be subjected to autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

He said: “We have since evacuated the corpses to the Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy. “We hope that the fifth victim who is currently unconscious survives, so that he can help the police in investigations. “Meanwhile, the police have commenced investiga-tion into the incident.”

The NAN however, gathered that the incident occurred at the Rich Man Garden Estate, behind the Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba. A resident of the area, who gave his name as Chiedu, told NAN that the surviving victim, identified as Maxwell, was still unconscious when the police got to the scene. The source said that the five persons were new in the neighbourhood as they only moved into the apartment on July 21. The four dead victims, whose identities were not yet known, are three males and one female. However, mixed reaction and speculations have continued to trail the tragic death of the victims, as some neighbours attribute the deaths to carbon monoxide from the generating set.

Like this: Like Loading...