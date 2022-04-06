Six injured as NURTW members clash in Ondo

A clash between factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State has left no fewer than six people injured.

The clash occurred after the state government suspended NURTW’s activities in all motor parks in the state as well as the inauguration of Jacob Adebo as chairman of the Motor Park Management Committee.

Some NURTW members had protested the state government’s alleged intervention in the union’s operations as they kicked against Adebo as chairman.

The six injured people were said to have been taken to an hospital in Akure for treatment. A visit to some motor parks showed heavy security being deployed to prevent further clashes.

Many motor parks were closed which made passengers to board commercial vehicles by the roadsides. Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state, SP Funmi Odunlami, said deployment of police officers to motor parks was to prevent attacks. She said,

“After the swearing in of Mr Jacob Adebo popularly known as Idajo by the state government, some of his men went to some parks in Akure metro to take over those parks and they met a kind of resistance from those drivers.

“We have however deployed police officers to those areas and right now as I speak to you, we have our policemen stationed in different parks just to ensure that there is peace.” She said no arrest has been made after the incident

