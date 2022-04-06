Metro & Crime

Six injured as NURTW members clash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

A clash between factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State has left no fewer than six people injured.

 

The clash occurred after the state government suspended NURTW’s activities in all motor parks in the state as well as the inauguration of Jacob Adebo as chairman of the Motor Park Management Committee.

 

Some NURTW members had protested the state government’s alleged intervention in the union’s operations as they kicked against Adebo as chairman.

 

The six injured people were said to have been taken to an hospital in Akure for treatment. A visit to some motor  parks showed heavy security being deployed to prevent further clashes.

 

Many motor parks were closed which made passengers to board commercial vehicles by the roadsides. Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state, SP Funmi Odunlami, said deployment of police officers to motor parks was to prevent attacks. She said,

 

“After the swearing in of Mr Jacob Adebo popularly known as Idajo by the state government, some of his men went to some parks in Akure metro to take over those parks and they met a kind of resistance from those drivers.

 

“We have however deployed police officers to those areas and right now as I speak to you, we have our policemen stationed in different parks just to ensure that there is peace.” She said no arrest has been made after the incident

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Metro & Crime

Bamise: Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Some Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) passengers along the Ikeja/ Oshodi corridor in Lagos State yesterday, appealed to the Lagos State government to boost security on the buses for improved safety of commuters.   Some of the passengers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) appealedtothestate government to deploy technology to make the operations better […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected cultist shoots dead 400 level student of Rivers State Varsity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A suspected cultist yesterday shot dead a male 400 level student in the Faculty of Management Science of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu, Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt, causing panic on campus. The suspected shooter, one “Peruzzi’ a level 300 student at the faculty of Management Sciences, was however, apprehended by school security officers with the help […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Suspected herders kill two butchers, kidnap one

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Two butchers have been found dead in Ala Forest Reserve in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State following their abduction by kidnappers suspected to be herders.   The two deceased butchers were among four butchers that were kidnapped by gunmen around 1:00pm on Monday at Ajadusi community within Ala town while on their […]

