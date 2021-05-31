Six injured, laptops, phones, money carted away as robbers invade Oyo estate with POS machine

No fewer than 20 armed robbers stormed Alaafia Estate in Orogun, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Sunday night, dispossessing residents of valuables running into millions of naira.

The robbers, who had made their first appearance at the estate about two weeks ago when they robbed a Superintendent of Police and three flats, operated between 11 p.m and 2a.m. They had earlier mobilised more gang members in a more deadly robbery where they carted away money, laptops, mobile phones and ATM cards after obtaining their Personal Identification Numbers (PIN).

The robbers, who gained entry to the estate through the recently-dredged carnal linking Barika, Agbowo, and Orogun, were said to be armed with machetes, guns and other dangerous weapons, dividing themselves into the estate and robbed concurrently in House number 33, 31, 25 among others.

New Telegraph learnt that no fewer than 20 families were direct victims of the robbers, with one Peter in House 33, sustaining machete cuts on his left hand while the wife was said to have been beaten with the machete.

At house 31, where at least 12 flats were robbed, the marauders forced their victims to use the POS which they brought but when poor network did not allow the transfer, they obtained the PIN and went away with their ATMS.

