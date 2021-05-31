Metro & Crime

Six injured, laptops, phones, money carted away as robbers invade Oyo estate with POS machine

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

No fewer than 20 armed robbers stormed Alaafia Estate in Orogun, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Sunday night, dispossessing residents of valuables running into millions of naira.

 

The robbers, who had made their first appearance at the estate about two weeks ago when they robbed a Superintendent of Police and three flats, operated between 11 p.m and 2a.m. They had earlier mobilised more gang members in a more deadly robbery where they carted away money, laptops, mobile phones and ATM cards after obtaining their Personal Identification Numbers (PIN).

 

The robbers, who gained entry to the estate through the recently-dredged carnal linking Barika, Agbowo, and Orogun, were said to be armed with machetes, guns and other dangerous weapons, dividing themselves into the estate and robbed concurrently in House number 33, 31, 25 among others.

 

New Telegraph learnt that no fewer than 20 families were direct victims of the robbers, with one Peter in House 33, sustaining machete cuts on his left hand while the wife was said to have been beaten with the machete.

 

At house 31, where at least 12 flats were robbed, the marauders forced their victims to use the POS which they brought but when poor network did not allow the transfer, they obtained the PIN and went away with their ATMS.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

IG deploys IRT, STS, other crack detectives to re-arrest fleeing Ibadan serial killer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, with agency

…as angry youths attack Oyo Police Command The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Police Command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts at re-arresting Sunday Shodipe, a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens in Moniya, Akinyele Local […]
Metro & Crime

Another person kidnapped in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin One Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, a big time farmer, has been kidnapped in Oke Onigbin in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State penultimate Wednesday by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. According to some villagers in the community who confided in this medium, Olayemi and his two aides were […]
Metro & Crime

Conmen, policemen form lucrative fraud syndicate (2)

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Adam Yusuf Danjuma, who introduced himself as a Bureau De Change dealer, denied all the allegations levelled against him by Ayoola and his friends. He also denied ever knowing Inspector Aro and Ndubuisi before the arrest of Ayoola. He insisted he has never claimed to be a SARS operative and didn’t own a gun. Danjuma […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica