Six killed, 4 injured in auto crash, flood in Ogun, Kwara

No fewer than six people were killed while four others were injured in an auto crash which occurred on Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway and flood in Ilorin Kwara State with property worth millions of Naira destroyed on Saturday.

Two were killed while four others sustained injuries in the crash which involved a Nissan Cabster and a Mack truck at Iyana Egbado, Itori axis of the highway.

The Ogun state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to him, the accident occurred at 6:00 a.m and it involved a Cabster, marked KTU 142 XH and a truck with registration number T-12736 LA.

Umar explained that, the Nissan vehicle rammed into the stationary truck which had a flat tyre.

He added that a total of seven men were involved in the accident, while four were injured, two died and one person escaped unhurt.

Umar said the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ifo.

The sector commander commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Itori Command for more information about the crash.

In Ilorin, the victims were said to have died following last Thursday heavy downpour in the State capital.

It was gathered that two human bodies and a Toyota Yaris car with Reg No APP 544 E were removed by men of the state Fire Service from a river opposite Olusola Saraki abattoir, along Sobi road.

Also, it was gathered that two lives were lost as youths swimming to catch fish along Asa riverine areas, especially at Amilengbe area, behind Salem House in the Ilorin metropolis, got drowned in their expedition.

The spokesman of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, and the General Manager of the state Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), Alhaji Saad Ayuba Dan Musa, confirmed the development.

He said: “Today, October 1, 2022, the Kwara State Fire Service has removed two human bodies and a Toyota Yaris car with Reg No APP544E from a river at Opposite Olusola Saraki Abattoir, along Sobi road in Ilorin, capital of Kwara State.

“Information has it that the incident occurred during the yesterday’s (Friday) downpour, when the casualties were struggling to drive through the bridge and suddenly got stuck by the flood and pushed them into the river.

“In truth, the rescued work was like a joint operation, because all the people in the neighborhood gave their full support to the firemen throughout the operation.”

“Therefore, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to please to be avoiding driving whenever there is heavy rainfall.”

“From a reliable source, the flood has swept away the fishery ponds from unknown location into the river which attracted the youths to become emergency fishermen in the area which has claimed two lives as at today.

“This is a clarion call and warning to the parents to warn their children against this ugly situation; the police force and Fire Service dept should be despatched to drive away these youths from the scene,” he stated.

12 yrs after, Borno celebrates

Ahmed Miringa

MAIDUGURI

For the first time in 12 years, the Borno State government on Saturday joined fellow Nigerians to celebrate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri with parade by men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was even as the Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum asked Nigerians to remain united as patriots.

He said: “My dear compatriots, today, is another threshold in the history of our great country, Nigeria, as we converged here this morning to commemorate the 62nd Independence Anniversary of our nationhood. I believe this occasion is worthy of celebration by all well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad.”

Governor Zulum who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, continued: “Regrettably, this auspicious occasion could not hold in Borno State for quite sometimes, due to the peculiar security challenges bedevilling the State.

“ Notwithstanding, today’s celebration is indicative that peace is gradually returning to the State and the country at large, as a result of the successes recorded by the gallant troops of the Nigerian Military and other sister security agencies which steered the State Government to close down all Internally Displaced People’s camps in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area as well as voluntary resettlement of many communities across the State.

“They sacrificed their personal comfort, energy, time and wealth for the country to be independent, united and indivisible entity. As such, we shall not allow these sacrifices to be in vain.

US pledges greater partnership with Nigeria on counter terrorism

Onwuka Nzeshi

ABUJA

The United States of America, has pledged greater commitment towards supporting Nigeria’s efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions and promote respect for human rights.

Secretary of State of the US, Anthony Blinken stated this yesterday in a good will message he extended to the government and people of Nigeria on the 62nd Independence anniversary of the country.

Blinken said that the partnership between the two countries has remained strong having been built on their shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

The United States, he said, will also continue to support efforts geared towards bolstering economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment between both countries.

“We stand with Nigeria as a democratic partner in supporting free and fair elections and value Nigeria’s leadership on global and regional issues including the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

We look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests. The United States joins in your celebration and extends our sincerest congratulations,” Blinken said.

Why we must remain together as one – Abiodun

Olufemi Adediran

ABEOKUTA

In his speech at the M. K. O Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun insisted that Nigeria must remain one indivisible country to attain its full potentials.

He said: “We must not allow the same factors that gave birth to a strong nation that we now enjoy be the same factors that will be impediments to its development.”

He noted that Nigeria, like other countries of the world is passing through a difficult time, urging Nigerians to remain resolute and strong even in the face of the challenges.

Nigeria on the rise despite challenges: Kwara Gov

Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak said Nigeria would rise again, despite its challenges in its quest to build a nation.

He said: “Nigeria is a nation on the rise. I agree that we are struggling against various challenges of nation building. Yes, we are up against the fluctuations of the global economy.

“However, our country is not stagnant. We are not hopeless. Every day, new successes are being recorded in the economy, infrastructural development, defence, and in our democratic journey.

“Things will be better if everyone plays their role and prioritizes national peace, unity, and collective growth

