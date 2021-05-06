Metro & Crime

Six killed, houses burnt as OPC, cultists clash in Ondo

Govt imposes curfew on Ikare-Akoko over chieftaincy tussle

At least six people have been killed during a clash between members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and suspected cultists in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Also, the state government yesterday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area following the violence rocking the town over chieftaincy tussle. During the OPC and cultists’ clash, two houses were burnt at Idasen and Ijebu axis of the Owo town. Residents of the town scampered for safety for fear of being caught in the shootout between the cultists and OPC members.

A source said the crisis started following attempts by the cultists to avenge the death of their members allegedly killed earlier by the OPC members. The source added that about six people were killed on both sides as guns and dangerous weapons were freely used.

With tension still pervading the community, the cultists were moving in their numbers to attack the OPC members in their homes. The local government Chairman, Mr. Olabade Adegbegi, said normalcy had returned to the town. He warned troublemakers that government would deal decisively with those fomenting crisis. Also, the monarch of the town, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, has intervened in the crisis by dousing the tension already created in the community. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said only two people were killed during the fracas. Confirming the destruction of property, Ikoro said men of the policemen, soldiers and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) had been drafted to the town in a bid to return law and order.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, had ordered investigation into the development and the arrest of all those connected to the mayhem. Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said the curfew on Ikare- Akoko took effect from 6pm on Tuesday and would last until the crisis subsided. Two people lost their lives while valuables believed to worth millions of Naira were destroyed when factions clashed over the Olokoja chieftaincy title in the town. The victims were killed in different quarters of the community during the crisis which occurred at Okoja quarters in the community.

