Six killed, houses razed in renewed communal clash in Benue

At least six people were killed and houses burnt following a renewed communal clash between Bonta community in Konshisha and Ukpute community in Oju Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The crisis which occurred on Sunday had forced hundreds of residents, including women and children to seek refuge outside their communities.

New Telegraph gathered that the crisis began after a farmer from one of the border villages went to farm on a disputed piece of land, which had been deliberately left to fallow to avoid a crisis between the warring sides.

It was further gathered that the move by the farmer was resisted by opposing villagers, a development which triggered verbal exchanges and sporadic gunshots from both sides.

However, traditional head of Konshisha, the Ter Kyor, Chief Thomas Jam Gbinde, described it as unfortunate while peace was being brokered among the parties involved. Gbinde disclosed he had already contacted the district head of the affected areas and reported the matter to the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse who directed that perpetrators of the act should be fished out to face the law.

President of Igede National Youths Council (INYC), Comrade Andyson Egbodo, said that six persons were killed on the Oju side as scores of houses were set ablaze.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed that there were fresh uprising in the areas, adding that the situation had been brought under control.

