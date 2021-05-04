Metro & Crime

Six killed over N100 market levy in Delta

At least six people have been killed over the crisis generated by the N100 development levy for the Ughelli Main Market in Delta State.

 

This occurred as gunmen unleashed terror on residents of Freshville Estate at Okuokoko in Okpe Local Government Area and killed one person. Four people were earlier killed over which faction is the legit¬imate group to collect the N100 development levy in the market.

 

One person was also killed at Otor-Iwhreko-Ekiugbo communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area in the renewed crisis. Another victim was allegedly shot at Ekiigbo town yesterday over the development levy as the crisis assumed a dangerous twist on Saturday last week.

 

One of the victims, a middle- aged man, was reportedly beheaded and subsequently set ablaze at the market. The victim was allegedly ambushed and dragged down from a mo¬torcycle conveying him and beheaded after he was beaten to coma by his assailants.

 

Traders have fled the market for fear of being attacked and in  obedience to government’s order.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the killings in Asaba yesterday, said gunmen attacked Freshville Estate and shot a resident.

 

A resident of the area said the gunmen invaded the estate about 7pm, killed a 42-year-old man, left and returned about 4am.

 

According to him, the first attack lasted for over 30 minutes. He said: “The hoodlums operated unchallenged during the first attack. They shot sporadically into the air to scare away perceived enemies. The entire neighbourhood was in panic.”

The resident said the area had been under constant attacks by the same group of gunmen who regularly scale the fence of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) to harass residents of the area.

