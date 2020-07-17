Metro & Crime

Six men arraigned for theft of N51.3m goods

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Six men yesterday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly breaking into a warehouse and stealing goods worth N51.3 million. The defendants are Teslim Adebambo (43), Gbolahan Olawepo (52), Olanrewaju (50), Folorunsho Ganiu (34), Tochukwu Ugwu (35) and Kazeem Shekoni (40).

They are standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breaking in, stealing and receiving stolen goods. However, the defendants, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), pleaded not guilty to the charge. Earlier, the prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between 2015 and 2020, at No. 39, Docemo Street, Lagos Island.

He said that the first to fourth defendants broke into a warehouse at the above-mentioned address and stole goods ranging from 19 cartons of 100 bulbs to 20 cartons of 200 bulbs. Other allegedly stolen included 11 cartons of 500 bulb LED lights, five cartons of waterfall, cartons of laser lights and other cartons of different types of lights and other items used in decoration. Osuji said that the stolen goods worth N51.3 million, adding that they belonged to two businessmen, Messrs Joseph Oluwole and Abosede Alape. The prosecutor said that the defendants stole goods worth N33.9 million from Oluwole and goods worth N17.4 million from Alape. He also said that the fifth and sixth defendants received some of the stolen goods from the other four defendants, with the knowledge that the goods were stolen.

Osuji said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287, 328 (2) (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, Mrs. A. O. Erinle, granted the first to fourth defendants bail in the sum N1 million each, with two sureties each in like sum. She ordered that one of the sureties must own a landed property in Lagos, while the second must have blood relationship with the defendant. Erinle granted the fifth and sixth defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum. She ordered that the sureties must provide six months bank statement of their accounts and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government. The magistrate adjourned the case till August 13 for mention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How suspected kidnappers killed victims after collecting N7.5m ransom  – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested a kidnap syndicate, who allegedly killed three of their victims, after collecting N7.5 million ransom from family members. Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure, Monday, in Abuja, during a presentation of a total of 26 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed […]
Metro & Crime

Couple attacked for reporting party goers as cultists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A cleric, Mr. Fasipe David and his wife, Toyin, have accused the family of one Mr. Bankole Taiwo for attacking them over claims that they acted as an informant to a vigilante group that disrupted a birthday party purportedly being held by cultists in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Speaking to newsmen, the cleric […]
Metro & Crime

Obaseki spends N25bn on pension payments

Posted on Author Cajetan  Mmuta, Benin

  *Clears arrears with N4.3bn, commits to gratuity   The Edo State government said on Monday that it has expended over N4.3 billion in clearing the backlog of outstanding pension arrears owed about 3,128 pensioners in the state. It stated that about N25, 047,472,632.77 was spent for monthly pension payment of 13,081 pensioners from November […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: