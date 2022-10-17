Metro & Crime

Six men remanded over alleged theft of containers with N900m cosmetics

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi Monday directed the remand of six men over their alleged involvement in conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen cosmetics valued at N900 million, kept in nine containers.

Those ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) are Akinmade Oluwaseyi, Michael Okwu; Emmanuel Igbru; Michael Peter; Bright Ogungbeje and Kingsley Onobrakpeya.

The decision of the court came consequent upon the defendants’ not guilty plea to the charge slammed against them by the Nigeria police, Tincan Island Command, Apapa, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, Mr A. J. Dagbo, the defendants, alongside others now at large, had between June 19 and 21, 2022, at Tincan Island Container Terminal, Nigerian Ports Authority, Tincan Island Port Apapa Lagos, conspired among themselves and allegedly stole nine containers housing the cosmetics, such as body cream, Vaseline, face soap and other valuable items.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

