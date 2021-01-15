Islam

Six million faithful perform Umrah, pray at Grand Mosque

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced that the presidency has facilitated the performance of rituals by more than six million Umrah pilgrims and worshipers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah since the gradual resumption of the Umrah service and visit to the Two Holy Mosques.

The presidency said in a statement that a total of 1,654,000 pilgrims performed Umrah and 4,640,000 worshipers performed prayer during the period from Oct. 4, 2020 to Jan. 9, 2021. According to the presidency, it has managed around 800,000 pilgrims and worshipers during the first week of the current mid-academic year vacation. During the first and second phases of the gradual resumption of Umrah service, domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Umrah while foreign pilgrims were allowed to perform Umrah and visit the Two Holy Mosques in the third phase, which started on Nov. 1, 2020. Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has, in the same vein, appealed to the Ogun State government to adjust the new school timetable to allow Muslim students observe Friday Juma’at service.

Following the reopening of schools in the state, the government released a new timetable to allow for the observance of COVID-19 prevention protocols in the schools. According to the timetable, some pupils in both primary and secondary schools will have their classes between 12.00 p.m. and 3.00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. But the state chairman of MURIC, Jimoh Alao, in a statement, said the new timetable does not allow Muslim students to observe the Friday service between 1.00 p.m. and 2.00 p.m., describing the situation as unfair.

He noted that pupils in upper basic classes at the primary and secondary school levels and their teachers were affected by the new timetable and urged the government to always consider Muslims’ rights when making policies that affect all. Alao, in the statement, said: “Our attention has been drawn to the obstructive impact on Muslims, the staggered school attendance hours by the Ogun State government in its drive towards preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“As we commend the effort of the state government, we call its attention to how this timetable has obstructed both the teachers and students in public and private schools in the state from observing the Friday Juma’at prayers. “As we demand that this anomaly be adjusted, we also ask that, henceforth, the state government should take cognizance of the impact of its policies on the sensitivity and rights of Muslims. The matter in question has become a recurring abnormality in Ogun State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim scholars support police reforms

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Muslim scholars have thrown their full weight behind the on-going call for the reforms of the Poloce force in Nigeria. A renowned Muslim scholar, Abu Baba, a report by Muslim News read, condemned any form of harassment and killings of innocent Nigerians, adding that caution must be observed before wading into such a contentious issue […]
Islam

Don’t retaliate attack on mosques, Islamic groups plead with Muslims

Posted on Author Adeol Yusuf

Islamic groups have cautioned Muslims against reprisals on Mosques in parts of South-East. The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), which made this known have also denounced alleged attacks on Muslims in South-East and South-South regions of the country. This came as Chairman, Nsukka Local Council of Enugu State, Mr. Cosmas […]
Islam

Saudi Arabia’s $12bn annual revenue on Hajj, Umrah deflated

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Official data has shown that Hajj and Umrah (lesser Hajj) earned the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia about $12 billion a year and that this revenue was deflated by the novel Coronavirus, which led to suspension of lesser Hajj and reduction in number of pilgrims for 2020 Hajj. The Kingdom, according to a state news agency, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica