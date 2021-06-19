Six more killed in Ibadan rival youth groups’ clashes

Aside two persons that were reportedly killed in a gang war on Thursday evening in some streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at least six more people have allegedly been killed following the clash between some youths which spilled into Friday morning.

The six people, Saturday Telegraph learnt, were killed in a street fight that broke out between Opopo Yeosa, Abebi youths and their Inalende counterparts within the Ibadan North West and Ibadan North Local government areas. The killing took place about 24 hours after a fight broke out at the Iwo Road area between members of Oyo State Park Management System and some mobile phone sellers, which resulted in the death of an alumnus of Lead City University, Ibadan, and a Master degree holder of a UK University, Mr. Abdul Rahman Azeez.

Some of the residents of Opopo Yeosa, Abebi, Inalende and other areas within Ibadan North West local government area, told Saturday Telegraph that many residents were as of yesterday evening still in panic as a result of the social disorder. There were conflicting accounts of the number of persons killed in the clash as a resident of Opopo Yeosa said that six people were killed, while another resident from Inalende said that 12 people were killed. “It was a terrible film. We were preparing for Asri prayer yesterday when they came from Inalende.

They fought and those from Inalende later re-mobilised. “They were fighting, killing with guns up till this morning (Friday). “What I can confirm is that five people from Opopo Yeosa were killed while one person from Inalende was killed.” A resident of Inalende, however, said that “Seven people from Opopo Yeosa were killed and five people from Inalende were killed.” The lawmaker, who represents Ibadan North West in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Akeem Obadara, when contacted, confirmed the fight but denied knowledge of the killings. He nevertheless confirmed that one house was razed at midnight.

