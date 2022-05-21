Six motorcyclists arrested in connection to death of Sound Engineer, arms, ammunition recovered

Six commercial motorcyclists, who were alleged to have been involved in the murder of Sound Engineer, David Imoh, have been arrested. Imoh was killed on Thursday May 12 at Lekki, Lagos State over N100. The suspects who were identified as; Dahiru Ayuba, Susan Moses, Christopher Dauda Joseph Tella, Chigozie Anthony and Sunday Azi, where apprehend in different locations in the state.

While parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, said the Command would not tolerate any act of jungle justice in the state. “There is no jungle justice in our law and anybody found culpable will be dealt with according to the law. “I have charged all my Area Commanders and DPOs that no citizens will be allowed to take laws into their hands.” He added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible.

