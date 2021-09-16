Sports

Six nation tourney: Gift lifts Falcons over stubborn Eagles

…as Sanwo-Olu, Infantino grace opener

Super Falcons of Nigeria on Wednesday struggled to a 2-0 victory in the opening game of the Six Nation Tournament played at the newly- renovated Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos. Robo FC of Lagos star, Monday Gift, gave Lagosians something to cheer about as she scored the two goals of the game after coming off the bench in the second half.

The first half was a difficult half with the young Malians taking the game to their more experienced opponents with the partnership between captain of the team, Asisat Oshoala, and returning striker, Desire Oparanozie, failing to trouble Mali in the game. However, with injury to Oparanozie, the coach of the team, Randy Waldrum, replaced her with Gift who scored the two goals towards the end of the game with Oshoala creating the assists.

Speaking after the game, Waldrum hailed their opponents for giving them good fight in the game while claiming that the game is another preparation for the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana later in the year. Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre became the cynosure of the global soccer lenses on Wednesday, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was joined by the President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, to attend the opening round of the maiden Aisha Buhari Women Cup.

